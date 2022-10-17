From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following its 20th National Congress on Sunday, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has outlined goals, tasks and policies for itself and the country.

The goals, tasks and policies set by the CPC, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported, are for the next five years and beyond and are geared towards the building of a modern socialist country for China and its people.

Speaking during the congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the CPC has secured historic achievements and seen historic changes in the cause of the party and the country over the past decade.

Xi, while delivering a report to the congress on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee, said: “The next five years will be crucial for getting the efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start.”

Xi also said that taking a look at the past 10 years, the People’s Republic of China has achieved many historic feats.

“We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal,” Xi also said.

Xi added that the achievements were historic feats that will be forever recorded in the Chinese nation’s history and profoundly influence the world.

Speaking further on the CPC’s main assignment as it forges ahead, Xi said the CPC will lead the Chinese people to realise the Second Centenary Goal and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through “a Chinese path to modernization.”

Xi also said the essential requirements of Chinese modernization were upholding the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, pursuing high-quality development, developing whole-process people’s democracy, enriching the people’s cultural lives, achieving common prosperity for all, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future and creating a new form of human advancement.

According to Xi, “It contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context.”

The Chinese President added that to build a modern socialist country in all respects, several major aspects which included creating a new development pattern and pursuing high-quality development, invigorating China through science and education and improving the people’s well-being were required.

“Our future is bright, but we still have a long way to go,” Xi told the congress.

Xi equally appealed to members of the CPC to meet obstacles and difficulties head-on, ensure both development and security, and dig deep to surmount the difficulties and challenges on the road ahead.