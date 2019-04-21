Zika Bobby

Poised to rid the cable industry of fake products, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Nigerchin Electrical Development Company Limited at the weekend raided Oroyinyin cable markets in Lagos Island with their enforcement team.

Administrative head of the cable company, Gerald Duruemeruo said the company products have been adulterated and sold in the market for long and the case was reported to the CPC, which prompted the agency to swing into action.

During the operations, several fake cable products packaged with the company’s label without NIS numbers were confiscated by the team.

Duruemeruo call on the Federal Government to assist manufacturers in waging the war against fake products which has continued to hinder the growth of local industry in the country.

He lauded the CPC for its effort in the fight against fake products in Nigeria.