James Ojo, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) disclosed yesterday that it had recovered over 200 properties believed to be proceeds of corruption.

According to the chairman of the commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, the recovery includes plazas, bungalows and mansions, from suspected corrupt individuals in the last eight months.

Owasanoye, who stated this at a meeting with the management of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), added that ICPC was on course to recover additional 100, to take the number of recovered properties to 300 before the end of the year.

Spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa in a statement, explained that the chairman told NIALS management that the Commission was working with the Federal Ministry of Works, to map out the properties with a view to ascertaining their value and how best they can be put to use by the federal government upon final forfeitures.