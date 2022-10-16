From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Everything is now set for a prayer summit in Enugu involving all the Igbo in the five States of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi both in Nigeria and the Diaspora to seek God’s intervention for the Igbo nation to regain its rightful position in the Nigerian project.

The founder, Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA) of Nigeria, Ifeanyichukwu Ilonzo, disclosed this in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, some hours after the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja discharged and acquitted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ilonzo, popularly known as “Anyafulugo” in Igboland, said the prayer summit had become necessary for the total repositioning of the Igbo to realise their potential as well as cleansing the land soiled with blood and moral decadence including killings.

She said three weeks before the Appeal Court judgement on Kanu, she told a set of interviewers that there would be surprises about Kanu’s detention which she noted the discharge and acquittal confirmed.

She insisted that the Igbo needed to engage in fervent prayers for God’s intervention in Igbo affairs and for all their efforts this year to come to fruition, a year she called number six for the Igbo nation.

Ilonze noted that for the Igbo to actualise the leadership position craved there would be fervent prayers to God.

She reminded the Igbo that they were not in charge of the police, army, Directorate of State Service (DSS), Customs or other security agencies they could boast of which she noted had made it imperative for them to talk to God in prayers.

She expressed optimism that the proposed general prayer would remove every obstacle that could hinder the Igbo from getting back to their rightful position.

The prayer summit tagged “Ihu Igbo Ohuru” scheduled to take place on October 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, according to the founder of the CPHA, which is meant for Igbo rejuvenation would attract many distinguished Igbo personalities including the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezife.

Ilonze explained that those living abroad could observe the 2-day prayer summit wherever they were and should use scent leaf to sanctify themselves before commencing the exercise. She said that any Igbo man or woman who could not make it to the Enugu stadium could observe it wherever the person was.

“We have the passion to cleanse Igbo land. We are desirous to visit members of the State Assemblies; State Government officials; town unions; traditional rulers and youth associations.

“Our land has been desecrated and fallen short of God’s Glory. We are His people the sheep of His flock, we must go back to Him to ask for forgiveness and restoration, ” the prayer group had announced.

A member of the prayer team, and former Commissioner for Housing in Anambra State, Chief Chika Ibeneme said that other reasons for the prayer summit were to cleanse Igbo land being desecrated by killers, kidnappers, saying that the Igbo were not known for those criminal activities.

She said that a lot of abominations had been committed in Igboland including incest that necessitated the prayer summit and cleansing of the land.

Chief Ibeneme expressed the hope that after the exercise Igboland would achieve what seemed to have been difficult to accomplish over the years.

She said that all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria had tasted leadership of the country except Ndi Igbo in the true sense of it and assured that the narrative would change after the prayer summit.