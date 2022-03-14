By Chinenye Anuforo

Computer Professionals of Nigeria (CPN) has condemned the proposed NITDA Bill 2021 in its entirety. CPN delegates, led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Kole Jagun, were at the stakeholders engagement, recently organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to consider the proposed NITDA Bill 2021 which, among other things, aim to change NITDA from an IT Development agency, to a regulator of the Information Technology industry ecosystem.

It was obvious from the comments, suggestions and opinions expressed by all other stakeholders, at the meeting which held in Abuja that the NITDA Bill 2021 arrogates powers of several other regulatory agencies to NITDA, which is an infringement on the statutory powers of other agencies of government like CPN, National Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy backbone, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Universities Commission (NUC), etc.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Stakeholders who attended the meeting were unanimous in their opinions that several sections in the proposed NITDA Bill was an usurpation of the statutory powers of other agencies of government that had been in existence before NITDA, and which have been performing their statutory roles. For instance, Section 6, 13, 20, 21, and 22, which talked about NITDA’s power, licensing and authorisations, and offences and penalties, among others, raised some pertinent issues.