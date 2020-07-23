Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Coalition of Political Parties in Edo State (CPP), has denied collecting N65m before endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for a second term.

The CPP comprising 35 political parties( both registered and deregistered), had collapsed their structures to ensure the re-election of Obaseki for a second term.

But the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleged that the CPP endorsed Obaseki after alleged payment of money and a promise of another N65 million reward.

Speaking with Journalists in Benin City, CPP chairman, Collins Oreruan, said they didn’t collect money from anybody before endorsing Obaseki.

Oreruan who is the Edo State chairman of the Social Democratic Party, said all the chairmen of the 35 political parties signed the endorsement form after series of meetings.

“The endorsement happened after series of meetings of our members to look at the candidates of the two major political parties and decide which of them to support.

“After due consultations, we arrived at Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP”.

He said the reasons for supporting him is to enable him complete his projects rather than supporting a fresher who would start telling stories.