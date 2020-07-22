Coalition of Political Parties in Edo State (CPP), has denied collecting N65M before endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for a second term.

The CPP comprising 35 political parties( both registered and deregistered), had collapsed their structures to ensure the re-election of Obaseki for a second term.

But the All Progressives Congress, APC, alleged that the CPP endorsed Obaseki after alleged payment of money and a promise of another N65 million reward.

Speaking with Journalists in Benin City, CPP chairman, Collins Oreruan, said they didn’t collect money from anybody before endorsing Obaseki.

Oreruan who is the Edo State chairman of the Social Democratic Party, said all the chairen of the 35 political parties signed the endorsement form after series of meetings.

“The endorsement happened after series of meetings of our members to look at the candidates of the two major political parties and decide which of them to support.

“After due consultations, we arrived at governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP”.

He said the reasons for supporting him is to enable him complete his projects rather than supporting a fresher who would start telling stories.

“Also our support was based on the good work in education and industrial sectors, institutional reforms among others. There was nothing like inducement”, Oreruan said.

On some political parties distancing themselves from the endorsement, he said “all the 35 parties that endorsed Obaseki, their chairmen signed the commitment form for the endorsement during our concluding meetings.

“We know that this kind of things will happen hence all the parties’ chairmen signed commitment form. This is the paper they all signed. What is playing out is that a faction of those parties who are impostors are denying the endorsement”, he said.