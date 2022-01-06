The Centre For the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) has set a 10-point agenda for the new Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Dr Doyin Salami, for accelerated recovery and growth of the country’s economy.

The agenda, according to the Centre include institution of a market based foreign exchange policy framework to correct current distortions bedevilling the foreign exchange market.

This the centre said would ensure the normalisation of the foreign exchange market and unlock capital inflows into the economy.

CPPE’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, who made the statement, applauded the appointment of Dr Salami, saying he is bringing to this position a pedigree of intellectualism and robust knowledge of the nexus between sound economic principles, macroeconomic stability, investment growth and the welfare of the citizens.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Yusuf said though coming rather late in the life of the administration, it is a fitting appointment nonetheless, noting that Salami is the current chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

The centre proposed sustainable mix of policies to stem the intense inflationary pressures in the economy; to ensure the effective coordination between the fiscal and monetary policies; to ensure synergy between key economic and investment ministries and agencies to ensure policy and regulatory coherence. He also tasked Salami to infuse a general equilibrium mindset in the policy making processes to ensure a broaden comprehension of the impact of economic policies; promote the reduction of fiscal deficit monetisation because of the profound inflationary outcomes; promote the philosophy of a level playing field for all investors in the economy.