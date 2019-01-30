Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Chief Press Secretary to Taraba State governor, Alh Hassan Mijinyawa, a government official and an expatriate, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, were have been abducted by gunmen along Bali-Gashaka axis of the state.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo.

Manu, who said the abductors were yet to contact anybody, urged the public to pray for the safe release of Mijinyawa.

The wife of the CPS, Hajiya Sekina Mijinyawa, who also confirmed the incident, said her husband left home for Gembu in Sardauna local government council at about 7 am on Wednesday to meet Governor Darius Ishaku who is currently on a campaign tour of the local government when he was abducted.

She appealed to the state government and various security operatives to try and rescue her husband and other victims; she also pleaded with the abductors to spare the life of the victims and release them unhurt.

Mr David Akinremi, the state Commissioner of Police also confirmed the incident and said police have been deployed to the area to commence a search for the victims while calling on the public to provide any useful information that would help their safe release.

Narrating the incident, Mr Yusuf Garba, the driver of the bus they were riding in who narrowly escaped the scene said apart from the CPS and the government official that were abducted, an expatriate whom he said was on his way to one of the Internally Displaced Persons camp was also kidnapped.

Garba said that the kidnappers took over the highway for several hours after stealing from the victims; then they led the CPS and others into the forest.