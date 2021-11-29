From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There is crack in the walls of Aba Sports Club, Aba, Abia State as a member and presidential candidate of the club, Emegwara Anthony Uche has dragged the elite Club to court over the election of a new management committee scheduled for December 1.

Also sued by Uche is another candidate for the office of the president of the Club, Chief Greg Okwuchukwu; the registered trustees of Aba Sports Club; Honorary President of the Club, Chief Jerry Kalu as well as the Honourary Secretary of the Club, Ambassador Darlington Nwokolo, over alleged attempts to impose Okwuchukwu as President.

Another candidate for the office of the president, Chief Emeka Diwe is also said to be accusing the management of the Club of bias and trying to impose Okwuchukwu on the Club.

In Suit No, A263/202, filed at the High Court of Abia State, Aba Judicial Division, by Uche (claimant) and Chief Greg Okwuchukwu and 3 others, as defendants, Uche is contending that the 1st defendant (Okwuchukwu) is not qualified to contest for the presidential position of the Club.

“That the 1st defendant is not qualified to be elected the Honourary President of the Aba Sports Club (1926) in that as at the time the 1st defendant became the Hon. Bar Secretary, he did not have the minimum requisite educational qualification from a tertiary institution as stipulated in Rule 8(c) of Aba Sports Club 1926, Revised 2021 Rules to be elected the Honourary Secretary.

“A declaration that having not been qualified to be Honourary Bar Secretary of Aba Sports Club 1926, the assumption of office by the 1st Defendant in 2017 was void abnitio and of no effect.

“A declaration that the 2nd to 4th defendants lack the requisite vires to place the name of the 1st defendant as a candidate in the election fixed for 1st day of December 2021 for the office of the Honourary President of Aba Sports Club 1926.”

Contacted, President of Aba Sports Club, Chief Jerry Kalu, denied any plan to impose Okwuchukwu or any other candidate as President of the Club.

He said; “I cannot do a thing like that, how can I impose on the club? What am I looking for at my age and class? Is the person going to get any allocation for me? Aba Sports Club is where you struggle to get money to develop the place. They said the other candidate is not qualified. I have told them to go to the school and verify from the registry what they are saying. We replied to their petition. We have done the right thing. Let them do their campaign and convince the members to vote for them.”

In his reaction, Okwuchukwu accused the claimant of not telling the truth.

“About 90% of the members of Aba Sports Club 1926 are showing interest in me. When they found this out, they were no longer comfortable and started asking for my certificates. I have my Diploma. The management committee demanded that candidates should attach their documents which I did. They can go and verify. How can you impose anybody on Aba Sports Club, it is not possible. They wrote to the management of the Club and the club has replied them. They are just looking for trouble.”

