All is not well presently with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the purported launch of an internal secret intelligence service of the group by the Head of Directorate of the group, Mr Simon Ekpa.

Although IPOB in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, acknowledged that the M-branch is a brainchild of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, pointed out that it has not been approved for launch contrary to Ekpa’s alleged launch.

While disowning Ekpa and his M-branch, Powerful announced the sack of the head of the directorate of IPOB, claiming that Ekpa was never part of the family.

He said: “IPOB has been existing long before Simon Ekpa and auto-pilot group came on board. Simon Ekpa and his group are neither part of IPOB worldwide family neither do they subscribe to our operational methodology and people should, therefore, stop associating them with the revered IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Henceforth they and the general public are put on notice to desist from using the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ESN and IPOB to defraud the unsuspecting public or for any of their activities. Ekpa and his group should stop their attempt to ridicule and debase the institutions our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu sacrificed all to establish.

“We want to place it on record that Simon Ekpa is not, and has never been a member of IPOB. Since he does not want to abide by the ideals of IPOB he should form his own group and pursue Biafra freedom the way he is convinced and stop attaching himself to the cherished name of IPOB.

“Simon Ekpa should know that the politicians sponsoring him and his group to demonise IPOB, ESN and Nnamdi Kanu will soon abandon him and his sinister activities.

“We want his family, friends and associates who know him to advise him to leave IPOB out of his activities. Simon Ekpa, auto-pilot and Umuada highways in America should stop their attempt to tarnish the hallowed name of IPOB and its security arm, the ESN established by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to liberate our people from the bondage of Fulani terrorists nation called Nigeria.

“The purported Nollywood classroom unveiling of what was termed M-Branch was a folly taken too far which simply revealed the motive and the agenda of Simon Ekpa and his sponsors. The general public should stop associating IPOB with such Nollywood movies…

“We want to clarify that M-Branch which these dissidents are claiming to be forming in a room somewhere was commissioned by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu many years ago before launching ESN. IPOB’s M-branch personnel do not have uniform. M-branch is the IPOB international secret service . They are not in uniform just as secret service people anywhere are not uniformed men. So, anybody claiming to be forming M-branch with uniform is on his own.”