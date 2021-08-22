From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The disownment of Radio Biafra director, Simon Ekpa by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) as one of their members has confirmed a serious cracks within the Igbo separatist group.

In a memo jointly released by the National Coordinator of the group, Anthony Obasi, National secretary, Chika Madu and Nwada Victoria, National Financial secretary ,IPOB Finland completely denied his membership of the group even in Finland where he is said to be based.

Recalled that Ekpa was earlier clarified to be Kanu’s successor at Radio Biafra by IPOB only for the group to turnaround now to disown him.

It reads in parts “IPOB family members worldwide over the issues as to whether Mazi Simon Ekpa is a registered member of IPOB Finland or not where he is resident ,we the IPOB Finland family under the command and leadership of Nnamdi Kanu wish to make it categorically clear to whom it may concern that Ekpa is not a member of IPOB before now and till date he is still not a registered member according to our records.

” The memo has been issued to set the records straight before all and sundry that henceforth anybody that is dealing with Ekpa on issues concerning IPOB worldwide will consequently have himself or herself to blame.” It concludes.

Also recall that there was a clash of counter directives of the sit-at-home order in solidarity of leader of the group facing trials at the court by the family and the Heads of the group.