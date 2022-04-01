From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has declared its former head of directorate, Simon Ekpa wanted for alleged sabotage and inciting hoodlums to enforce its suspended sit-at-home on Mondays.

Ekpa who was earlier disowned by IPOB has been condemned for tarnishing the image of the group who according to their spokesperson, Emma Powerful is responsible for all the bad names hauled at them and the renewed sit-at-home in the south east.

Powerful in a statement on Monday has also refused the Anambra State governor,Chukwuma Soludo’s request of its Eastern Security Network (ESN) coming out from their bushes to embrace peace. The group rather asked the governor to checkmate the activities of Fulani herdsmen in his State before reasoning with him.

Powerful said “Again, we want to advise Soludo to stop asking ESN to come out from the bushes and forests without providing an alternative solution to checkmate the activities of fulani terrorists herdsmen in our farms and forests.

“It is dangerous to leave our farms unguarded to avoid the Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen manhandling our mothers, wives and sisters who go to farms. Anybody who knows Soludo should advise him to leave IPOB alone and stop making unguarded autrancses against IPOB again without investigations.” Powerful warned.

He added “Importantly, those carrying out threats against people’s lives because of non-existent Monday sit-at-home are criminals, kidnappers and robbers. These people disturbing the peace of our people are not IPOB members. They should be treated as criminals. IPOB doesn’t shed blood. We are a peaceful movement.

“We wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at-home order and anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group. Any governor or politician in the region who deemed it fit to stop non-existent Monday sit-at-home order in the region is free to do so.

“We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist because if we lay hold on them. Nobody was given the mandate to enforce the same suspended sit-at-home using the name of IPOB.

“The only day sit-at-home will be observed in Biafraland is when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is appearing in court, and we shall as usual make it public for all to know.

“We hereby direct community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions of authority in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum trying to enforce any sit-at-home on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB.” Powerful said.

Similarly, the broup has denied the recent attack at Nnewi South headquarters, insisting that it has nothing to do with it.