From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is embroiled in a power tussle over the suspension of the acting chairman in Bauchi State, Sani Shehu, by the North East Zonal Secretary, Babayo Liman.

Liman had on July 13 suspended Shehu for allegedly insulting NNPP’s chieftain, Buba Galadima, during a stakeholders meeting.

He added that the embattled chairman refused to apologise or respond to a query, which amounted to gross indiscipline and disrespect to the leadership of the party.

The letter read in part:

“That during the Bauchi State NNPP stakeholders meeting with the National Executive, in Abuja, you repeatedly insulted same Engr Buba Galadima which resulted to your argument with the National Leader and Presidential candidate of our great party Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Your actions for not collecting the query issue to you on the 6th July 2022 has been categorised as a gross indiscipline and disrespect to the leadership of the party.”

NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in a statement, faulted the suspension.

Major argued that the suspension was not endorsed by the party’s Zonal Chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC), which automatically violated NNPP’s Constitution.

He warned officials of NNPP to desist from taking action capable of causing division among members ahead of next year’s general poll.

“The national leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Bauchi State Chairman, Malam Sani Shehu stating that he remains the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

“Shehu’s purported suspension by the North East Zonal Secretary, Babayo Liman on 13th July 2022, without the consent and approval of the Party’s Zonal Chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC) is a flagrant violation of NNPP’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, it is set aside, null and void, and of no effect. NNPP believes in due process, the rule of law and strict adherence to its Constitution registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Party warns its officials at all levels to desist from taking any action that will cause disaffection and division among members as we jointly strategise, mobilise Nigerians and move into the 2023 general election that will redefine the destiny of the nation and create the new Nigeria citizens desire and deserve,” he said.