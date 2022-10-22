From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Spokesperson of opposition political parties, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Saturday, came down heavily on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, over the reported move by the party to investigate some PDP Governors especially, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ugochinyere, in a statement made available to newsmen, was reacting to media reports that the party will investigate the governor over anti-party activities.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Olugunagba, had also recently stated that the PDP will look into Wike’s recent activities and appropriately decide on what to do while responding to questions on the governor’s public endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu of Lagos State, considering the fact that the PDP also has a governorship candidate in the state.

But Ugochinyere threatened that he will put all machineries in place to ensure that Ayu leaves the seat of the party’s national chairman before he will use the office to set up a kangaroo panel against Wike and other members of his camp.

The CUPP spokesman said: “I have learnt with regret that despite my earlier warning against the move, the leadership of the PDP under the watch of the heavily dented Ayu is bent on going ahead to probe Governor Wike for anti-party activities.

“This is clearly a case of a dog destined to get lost that will not listen to the hunter’s whistle.

“Let it be known that I will work with other like minds in the PDP who want victory for the party in the coming elections to ensure that Ayu leaves office as the national chairman.

“Not only that. I will not stop at Ayu’s exit. I will also ensure that he is investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences bordering on corruption that we have credible evidence to prove.

“Those of us who are interested in the future of this party and this country can no longer fold our hands while Ayu will allow the labour of our heroes past be in vain. Ayu will be hearing from us in due course.”