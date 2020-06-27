Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is an apparent crack in the ranks of the dissolved pro-Adams Oshiomhole National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC as the immediate National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has declared support for the actions taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the NWC. The NWC members loyal to the suspended National Chairman had issued a statement Thursday indicating that they may challenge NEC’s decision to sack them in court.

However, officially reacting to the dissolution, the former party spokesperson said he has aligned himself with President Muhammadu Buhari who said that since the party was ominously hanging on a cliff, something needed to give way to rescue it from the continued obvious path to destruction. Titled ‘Support Governor Buni-led Caretaker Committee’, Onilu said in the statement: “President Buhari along with the NEC of our great party, the APC on Thursday dissolved the party’s NWC. I was not just a proud member of that organ, I was also the Spokesman of the party. It was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari. “However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group. I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr. President.

“Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction. I therefore call on every member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee who, of course, are our compatriots, as they embark on the process of rebuilding our party to the height we all desire.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy. We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country. The task of preserving President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented legacies is not negotiable.”