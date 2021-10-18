From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaders of the party from the South East, have rejected moves by governors from the region to impose candidates on them.

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, representating the South East and a leading candidate for the position of national secretary of the party from Anambra state Okey Muo-Aroh, told Daily Sun that no position has been taken on any consensus.

Last week, a former senator, Samuel Anyanwu, was reportedly adopted as the consensus candidate for the position of national secretary of the party. However, many leaders from the geopolitical zone, has rejected the move.

Muo-Aroh, said Peter Obi who in charge of Anambra caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Achike Udenwa of Imo caucus, Adolphus Wabara from Abia State, Pius Anyim who heads Ebonyi caucus, have all spoken against the decision of Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu and Abia States respectively.

He said leaders from the zone, who are key members of the caucus, have conceded the position to Anambra State, based on an existing arrangement. He said as a core party man, he will abide by the decision of his leaders.

He said: “Some individuals in the party decided to do what I call the tyranny of office holders. Look at what happened in the North. Offices were zoned and the entire political leadership in the zone met and came up with a common position. That was how Iyorcha Ayu was adopted and you could hear the deafening ovation that followed that decision. What happened in the South East?

“The position of the national secretary, auditor and deputy legal adviser, were all zoned to the zone. The PDP at the zonal level has a structure recognised by the constitution. There is also a caucus. These bodies ought to have met and looked at what was zoned to the South East. Zonal working committee can’t even take that decision. It is for the zonal caucus. The zonal caucus never met. They called it a zonal caucus meeting of less than 30 people.

“There was no agenda. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi called his colleague, Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia to read what they got from the PDP Governors’ Forum. They read a list. There was no discussion. The leaders present at the meeting revolted. Achike Udenwa challenged them.

“There is a big crack. Udenwa as leader of Imo caucus spoke and condemned it. Peter Obi who is the leader of Anambra caucus condemned it. Emeka Ihedioha condemned it. Olisa Metu did the same thing. Enyinnaya Abaribe did the same thing. Adolphus Wabara condemned it too. It was at this stage that Pius Anyim urged the governors to call Anambra and Imo caucus to go and agree.

“He reminded him that it was earlier agreed that any position that comes to the South East will go to Anambra and Imo States. We went into a meeting and Udenwa came out and told the public that Imo caucus will concede the right to Anambra as their elder brother and that we will have the right of first refusal.

“He said the rest of the South East should share the other positions. All the leaders told Governor Ugwuanyi that this was their stand. Anambra was told to go and purchase the form for the position of national secretary. We left, only for us to see the chairman of South East PDP of what he called a consensus. Is that how it is done?

“These people are alive. You can ask them and confirm. In obedience to that zoning of the position to the South East, I’ve purchased my form. I’m a party man and I’ll obey the position of the party.”