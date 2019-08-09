Sunday Ani

Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) has condemned the killing of three operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and a civilian, by troops of 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Takum, Taraba State.

The association said the unfortunate incident would have been avoided if there was synergy between the two security agencies, even as it blamed the security agencies for lack of professionalism.

A press statement signed by the CRAN Secretary, Ethics and Human Interest Committee, Mr. Frank Oshanugor, said: “Information at our disposal revealed that the operatives were on their way to Jalingo to arrest a notorious kidnap kingpin who had been on the police wanted list when the troops opened fire on the operatives.

“However, the Nigerian Army has issued a statement, indicating that the policemen were erroneously killed by its soldier, following a distress call that they were kidnappers.

“As a matter of urgency, we demand that discreet investigation should be carried out by the Joint Investigation Panel constituted by the Army headquarters and the Nigeria Police Force, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Mike Ogbizi, to ascertain the actual circumstances surrounding the gun attack.