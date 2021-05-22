From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, as a gallant soldier that served Nigeria with honour and dignity.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the deceased soldiers and the military family.

Titled, “APC mpurns Chief of Army Staff, other service personnel, the ruling party noted: “APC is in deep shock over the report of a fatal air crash of a Nigerian Air Force plane conveying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military personnel on Friday, May 21, 2021, near the Kaduna International Airport.

“While the air crash is being investigated and reports on its cause sketchy, the APC commiserates with President Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Nigerian Military and the families of the deceased for the tragic loss of the officers who have gallantly served the nation with honour and dignity,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in a related statement, the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni equally expressed shock over the demise of the officers.

The statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the DG, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, noted that he is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the unfortunate air crash.

He further said that the demise of the top military officers at this moment Nigeria needs their services most, is indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country.

“The Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is Shocked, heartbroken and deeply saddened by the unfortunate air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

“Gov. Buni described the death of the COAS and the other senior military officers as a great national loss.

“The demise of these top military officers at this moment when Nigeria needs their services most, is indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country.”

“I therefore condole with His Excellency President Buhari, the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, the Nigeria Army and the families of the deceased officers.

“The officers are fallen heroes who laid their lives for the service of the country. I am optimistic that Nigeria would overcome the security challenges and emerge victorious.

“The Nigeria army should re-dedicate itself to defeat the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers,” the statement read.

Governor Buni also prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officers eternal rest and their families, government, Nigeria army and the people of Nigeria the fortitude to bear this huge loss.