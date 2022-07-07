From Uche Usim, Abuja

Petroleum marketers on the platform of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) rose from their 2nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, with a plea to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make dollars available at official rate to oil marketers, to enable import diesel, end petrol scarcity and ultimately save the Nigerian economy from sinking. They said that dollar support should be available till Dangote Refinery comes on stream later in the year.

The association, among others, urged the National Assembly to immediately enact a Bill for the establishment of Energy Bank for easy transaction in petroleum products in the sector.

The National President of the Association, Mr Benneth Korie, who briefed the media after the NEC meeting in Abuja, noted that the bulk of the operational challenge peppering marketers and depot owners spring from expensive diesel which hovers around N850/litre.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a higher bridging cost payment to transporters, Korie said the operators’ challenges were far from over as oil marketers and depot owners spend about N20 million weekly on diesel to power their operations, a development he said erodes their profits.

He also made other appeals to President Buhari to ensure the petroleum sector does not collapse.

He said: “We want to pay a courtesy visit to Mr President to outline the issues and way forward. The association urges the National Assembly to review the policy of taxation as it affects petroleum products supply and distribution chain. We want VAT removed.

“The federal government should fix the four ailing refineries to reduce pressure on importation. FG should encourage or increase crude oil supply to modular refineries to produce more products. All these are solutions hence we sink.

The government should give dollars to depot owners on emergency basis so that it can crash diesel price. It’s fully deregulated but no dollars. Sourcing dollars from black market is horrible. LCs have been opened have no dollars to support them. They need it. We wrote a letter to CBN inviting them for a meeting but they did not come.

“Before year end, Dangote will come on stream but he needs dollars to complete the project. FG should borrow him the money because we will get the money back. Fixing old government refineries is harder. Dangote refinery is a private business and we believe it’ll be well run”, he explained.

Korie said failure to do the aforementioned will be a death knell on oil marketers and the economy in the long run as businesses are already folding up.

“We have workers and we pay their salaries. If something is not done fast, we will be forced to lay off workers and we do not want to do that. Government too will be affected. Our tankers and depot owners will be affected. We must act fast before all of us will sink.

“We thank Mr President for increasing freight rate. It was increased but the filling stations and depot owners run on diesel. So what about running cost? “Filling stations and depot owners spend N20 million to power the filling stations and depots every week. So, make dollars available at official rate. You can never get cheap diesel at black market dollar rate”, he added.