From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The victims of the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) plane that crashed in Abuja last Sunday would be buried tomorrow Thursday, February 25, at the National Military cemetery Abuja, with full military honors.

A burial programme from the Nigerian Air Force says activities to commence the burial would start at 7:30 in the morning.

The victims of the ill fated Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) are:

1. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain)

2. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot)

3. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist)

4. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist)

5. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist)

6. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist)

7. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician)