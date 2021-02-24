From Molly Kilete, Abuja

VICTIMS of the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) plane that crash in Abuja last Sunday would be buried tomorrow at the National Military cemetery Abuja, with full military honors.

A burial programme from the Nigerian Air Force says activities to commence the burial would start at 7.30am. Victims of the crash are Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Michael Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).