Vivian Onyebukwa

Short hair seems to be in vogue for ladies these days, rather than the long natural hair or long hair attachments. However, these women of style have decided to come up with different creative looks every day, than the mormal haircuts. Some of the cuts look crazy and weird that one wonders if actually women wear those kinds of styles. But then, some too, are sassy, cute, and gorgeous if one can actually pull them on very well. A touch of colour, curls, parting has a way of adding spike to the looks. They could be tinted while some wear the natural look but in a very stylish way. If you dare to wear this new look, you must definitely have some courage to do that.