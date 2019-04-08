Leading Pan African Reinsurance firm, Continental Reinsurance Plc, has tasked African Insurance leaders to adopt management strategies that favour sustainable insurance investments, which will help the vulnerable people around the world manage their risks.

The company charged insurance leaders from across Africa on the above during its annual 6th CEO Summit in Mauritius.

Themed, Leadership for Sustainable Insurance, the two-day Summit highlighted the role of the insurance industry in supporting investments that contribute to United Nations Principles of Sustainable Insurance.

Speaking at the Summit, Dr. Femi Oyetunji, Group Managing Director, Continental Reinsurance Plc said, “As stakeholders, we are best placed to come up with sustainable responses through collective reasoning and sharing of experiences at a forum such as this.

Thus, we should work together to deliver risk management services that help poor and vulnerable people better understand and reduce risk and offer affordable insurance products that cater to their needs. Risk management and insurance at all levels is needed to build up the resilience that underpins the sustainability agenda. We must get involved in identifying the risks and developing mitigation. We are first risk managers before we become risk takers’’ he said.

According to him, Continental Reinsurance was the first insurer/reinsurer in Africa (outside of South Africa) to become a signatory to the UN’s Principles for Sustainable Insurance, demonstrating the company’s adoption of sustainable insurance aims, accountability, and transparency to the public in managing environmental, social and governance issues.

‘‘As a reinsurer, we are in the business to protect people over the long term. We create lasting value by adhering to these principles, therefore enhancing our risk management,’’ Oyetunji added.