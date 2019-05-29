Creamy Boss and Assistant Superintendent Of Civil Defence Corps Onyema Uchenna will this June 22nd walk his fiancée Ezeh Adaeze favour, down the aisle.

“I can’t wait to walk her down the aisle! I’m done looking! Found a crown jewel that reins me in. God bless our courtship.” he said

He said, “I enjoy the attention I get from friends, but I’m not just single, I have a great lady in my life.” Thereafter, he enthused about the special lady: “I’ve got an adorable lady who wins my heart overall and I am very secure with her (creamy Boss).

Creamy Boss and his fiancée, Adaeze are set to walk down the aisle this June. The ASC shared their beautiful pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page on Wednesday, with a short prayer for their journey ahead.

He wrote: ‘’Have you ever wondered why when greatness happens to be on the cusp of unraveling, that’s when a certain West wind of resistance finds its perfect timing to blow? Honey’m. Nothing! Nothing will ‘deshine’ the glory moments that are ahead of us.

“I seize this moment to reaffirm to you, ever so defiantly, that we both bear something-great-about-to-happen. Grace abounds that we may be empowered, as the wisdom of God, is profitable to direct our paths. Thank you for holding my hand. Here goes…to the Future!”

He also prays for all his friends that are yet to get married that the almighty God will help them locate the love of their life’s. He concluded by saying a great marriage is not when the “perfect couple” come together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences