By Steve Agbota

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has charged the Society of Women In Taxation (SWIT) Lagos to do more in the area of raising public awareness about the benefits of compliance with tax obligations.

Speaking at the Investiture of Cecilia Odenafenale Odibo as the 4th State Coordinator of Lagos SWIT, the Executive Chairman, LIRS, Ayodele Subair tasked Women in Taxation on harmonization of tax items among local and state governments and then correct many negative perceptions which the public have against tax payment.

Subair, represented by Director Tax Audit Department, Bolaji Akintola, said there is need for every tax practitioners to embark on aggressive campaign to correct many of those socio-cultural beliefs impending the growth of tax administration in the country.

As a statutory administrator, he promised that LIRS would continue to give the necessary support, attention and advice to the continued growth of SWIT within the state.

“Our belief is that together we can help the state improve on tax administration and ultimately grow the needed revenue to aid government fulfill its obligation of providing quality healthcare, security and among others,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the 15th President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr Adesina Adedayo, commended SWIT’s tenacity in pursuing the aims and objectives of its establishment since it was inaugurated, saying it attests to the dynamism of women who are committed to her goal and have continued to excel in various professional endeavours.

Adedayo who was represented by Vice President, Samuel Agbeluyi, congratulated the new state coordinator and other executives of the chapter on their election to steer the affair of the body.

“I am elated with the smooth succession process, renewed enthusiasm and commitment shown by the leaders and members of this chapter towards positioning the Lagos chapter for greater success.

“Your being found worthy to lead is a repose of confidence in your leadership qualities and an affirmation of your commitment to the ideals of SWIT,” he said.

