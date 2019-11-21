Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Emir of Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has advised the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai to create industrial parks with necessary infrastructures for small and medium scale industries in order to promote massive jobs and address insecurity in the State and the country at large.

According to the monarch, such industrial park, if created with regular electricity supply, good roads, potable water, warehouses for rent and other related infrastructures, it will go a long way in replacing the moribund industries in the state, while taking youth away from criminality.

Addressing Industrial Training Fund (ITF) 2019 interactive forum with stakeholders in Kaduna, the Emir, who was represented by the District Head of Doka and Bunun Zazzau, Alhaji Balarabe Mohammed Tijani, lamented that industrial areas are transformed to residential areas due to lack of industries in the State.

“Areas reserved for industries are dying and owners are selling the lands off, some are converted to residential areas. The industries are dying off, no new ones are coming up.

“I want the Kaduna state government to look at the possibility of building industrial parks for small and medium scale businesses with infrastructures such as roads, independent power supply, and warehouses that people can come and rent and use for business.”

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Mr Idris Nyam said the state government has initiated series of programmes to address challenges of socio-economic growth and development of the state.

“Kaduna state has gained national and international recognition with international organisations like World Bank and other development partners.

“ITF has carved a notch for itself in Nigerian economy in the area of training. We want ITF to partner with us on skill gap analysis. We want to identify and work on skills for tomorrow for our citizens.” Nyam said.

The Director General/ Chief Executive, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari said, “the interactive forum culture was introduced by the fund to create an avenue for the area offices and its stakeholders to exchange ideas, views, and information that will clarify grey areas, increase trust and improve relevant work processes towards achievement of various organisational goals.

“Some Nigerians still think that ITF is just an organisation that pays students and collect tax from companies. This is an avenue to know more.”