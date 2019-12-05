Henry Uche

Nigeria’s political elite has been urged to provide enabling environment that would allow public-private sector partnership and other corporate organisations create employment opportunities for qualified youths or continue to face their wrath.

Founder of Glory Restoration Ministry, Coker, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos, Ephraim Ifionu, who gave this charge said reports of crimes committed by youths across the country were traceable to their being idle, stating that only economic empowerment could solve the problem of youths’ indulgence in crime and criminality.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of the church, Ifionu said with the year winding down, politicians and the government in power should take practical steps to engage the youths in productive ventures in the coming years, adding that a country without vibrant young people is bound to face unprecedented social vices and economic regression.

He charged political leaders to place God at the centre of leadership and seek direction from the Almighty, saying, “the harsh economic weather is biting hard on everyone but the youths cannot bear it, it is dangerous to mobilise them during elections and push them away, if the youths are not engaged in meaningful economic activities, the rate of crimes will escalate.”