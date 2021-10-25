By Chinwendu Obienyi

Integrated Marketing Communications Agency, DAK Marketing Services Limited (DMS) has called on the Federal Government to look towards creating more innovative entrepreneurial and empowerment programs as ways to improve the nation’s economy.

This is coming after the agency announced it is set to hold its third edition of the 4-inch heel race competition on November 6, at the National Stadium in Lagos.

While noting that the event is aimed at creating excitement, entertainment and confidence among young women in Nigeria, the Managing Director, DMS, Elder Dede Kalu noted that this is also a way of tackling the unemployment menace in the country and giving Nigerian young women a platform to showcase their talents as well as support their personal entrepreneurial dreams.

“We want to contribute our own quota to the economy as well as promote the brand because we see some young women engage in all forms of criminal vices like kidnapping, fraud and stealing and this is because these women are jobless. It took about 10 years to incubate this initiative and so this is our own way of giving back to the less privileged ones because we know that the economy is harsh at the moment.

We want to use this medium to appeal to the Federal government, state governments and local governments to look at creating initiatives like this or any other one as a way to improve the fortunes of this economy”, he said

Kalu said the selection of the participants will cut across graduates and undergraduates in higher institutions of learning in Nigeria while adding that the event will see a cash reward of N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 to the winners of the competition.

“I have no doubt that this year’s edition will be more robust and will also remain indelible to attendees. I am calling on brands to identify with us and also Lagosians to be part of this glorious initiative as we will continue in our efforts to advance contemporary ways to recognize, empower and celebrate our young women who have outstanding talent to showcase”, he said.

Sponsors of the previous edition include Rite Foods Limited, Drylove Nigeria, Emily Millionaire Cosmetics, Winco Foams Nigeria Limited, Avis Nigeria, Mamba Energy Drink and Evans Therapeutics Limited.

