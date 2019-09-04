The dynamic change in the business landscape globally and locally has made building strong brands a high priority for any company’s success. All around the world, companies are fiercely battling each other by using their innovative knowledge as a weapon to claim the top leader position in their market space.

These companies and brands do so through branding. Branding is a valuable corporate asset that determines consumers’ perception about a company, its products and services, and it goes a long way to promote product sales. Creating a lasting good impression for consumers is key. However, what makes a brand iconic or otherwise?

Here is a look at one of Africa’s most successful mobile brands, Itel Mobile, and why they are successful; itel was born in 2007 in Hong Kong by understanding customers’ desire to connect. With the brand philosophy “Join·Enjoy,” the brand’s vision is to empower every individual by providing best-in-class, reliable and trendy communication devices worldwide.

From 2007 to 2018, the brand’s customer base has been increasing globally, with sales networks and offices covering over 50 countries. More and more customers are getting to know the brand as well as joining and supporting the brand. With the love and support from their customers, itel Mobile reached a landmark sales volume of millions of handsets since their conception and ranked as the 16th Most Admired Brand in Africa in 2018, according to the most influential business magazine “African Business.”

Think globally, act locally

To be the first choice smartphone brand, itel Mobile had to develop a constant innovation strategy, build an emotional connection with customers, and also anticipate the future needs of customers.

Since the smartphone ecosystem is highly competitive and users are evolving with the dynamics in mobile trends, itel decided to play on affordability and quality for their devices. Hence, the brand is noted for having the largest after-sales service network in Africa, more than 1,800 service touchpoints in Africa, Middle East, and Southeast Asia for after-sales support whilst providing 100 days’ replacement warranty and 12 months reliable after-sales service.

Itel’s smartphone market share increased from 11 per cent in Q3 2018 to 14 per cent in Q1 2019 to become the number one feature phone vendor in Nigeria and the third largest smartphone maker in the country.

itel’s CSR initiative

As a socially responsible brand, itel has displayed immense interest in reforming the educational system with their “Love Always On” CSR Initiative. The brand has effortlessly and consistently invested in this initiative in order to inspire young people and provide the necessary infrastructures needed to assist in easy learning, further their careers, and protect their health.

Beyond tech

Over the years, itel Mobile has grown to become a global brand that is phenomenal in its marketing and promotion strategies. However, one thing sets this brand apart from the rest; and that is their unwavering commitment to maintaining a strong emotional connection with consumers, meeting their needs at affordable prices without compromising on quality. They also invest deeply in CSRs, sponsorships, partnerships, and empowerment programs. For itel Mobile, providing a much needed service goes beyond just the functional benefits of their products. What their consumers stand to benefit is their main goal and that should be the heritage of technology.