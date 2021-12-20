The Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr Khaled El Dokani, says making cities more livable and more productive is one of the best strategies for growing the country’s economy and improving the welfare of millions of its people.

El Dokani, stated this while speaking at the fourth edition of Lafarge Africa’s public policy thought-leadership series, Concrete Ideas, held recently and titled “PPPS in Urban Regeneration: Global Best Practices, Nigerian Opportunities.”

He said “more than 80 per cent of global GDP is generated in cities. Making our cities more livable and more productive is thus one of the best strategies for growing our economies and improving the welfare of millions of our people”. He pointed out that the world’s greatest cities today were once marred by slums, and urban regeneration projects have helped global cities attain their status.

El Dokani added: ‘Nigeria has so much to gain in terms of reducing poverty, improving the health of our citizens, tackling climate change etc. Successful urban regeneration requires an “integrated approach” and this is why Lafarge has assembled architects, economists, finance professionals, lawyers, sociologists etc. to discuss the potential of urban regeneration in Nigeria and provide workable, action-oriented solutions.’

He also expressed gratitude for the continuous support and engagement of thought leaders from the private and public sectors who have worked with Lafarge to make Concrete Ideas the leading platform for continuous dialogue between the public and private sectors on real estate, infrastructure and construction. He thanked the thought leaders for generously sharing the insights they have garnered from decades of hard work and dedication to their specializations.