Lagos will experience breath taking performances, experimental work, exhibitions and an array of training opportunities at one of the largest outdoor festivals in West Africa scheduled to hold from Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 November 2020.

The Lagos Fringe Festival, now in its 3rd year, offers a hybrid program of both online/virtual and live interactions with social distancing measures in place. For 6 days Participants and partners will combine in this annual multidisciplinary arts celebration. There is something for everyone including; Artists, Digitally connected youths, Existing and potential arts audiences, Students, Children, Old & Young professionals, Art institutions, Expatriate communities and International Guests with activities, performances and food inspired by our local communities.

Festival Producer; Brenda Fashugba in her remarks stated that “There will also be a vibrant arts market on display throughout the festival period, Short film screenings and feedback session where film makers will be on ground to engage with the audience to share their processes and motivations. Some of the other highlights of this year includes; a music concert- an evening of dazzling fiesta of fun, colour and life featuring a range of artists at the festival Hub. The concert will be followed by a brilliant fireworks display to top off the night, ensuring we are in the mood for the holiday season!. Another highlight is the street food fiesta where there will be food stalls of all types showcasing delicious dishes and tasty treats. Some festival goers will learn tips of the trade with live cooking demonstrations and discover hidden food secrets. Just to mention though, that all our festival events will be presented with health and safety protocols intact such as; limiting the number of audience allowed to each show, Audience and guests will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the space, Face masks & Shields will be worn at all times and if they do not have, one will be provided at the gate. A “No mask no entry” policy will be in full swing with compliance monitored by festival staff and designated health workers”

Speaking to journalists during the media chat, Festival Director of the Lagos Fringe who also the General Secretary of the Guild Of Theatre Directors mentioned “Our overall objective for hosting this year’s festival in the light of the pandemic is to contribute to the positive messaging to the artists communities about devising very practical ways to still earn our living by adapting to our new realities while Covid19 is still very much around. As you know, we are alternative in our approach with special focus on the multidisciplinary medium of expressions and our mantra is OPEN ACCESS. We are a platform for ALL kinds of work, not just theatre.

The theme we have adopted; Recreating the Future was inspired by the experiences of the recent times where everything has changed from a level of systemic growth to an unknown variable in just a few months. I mean with all that’s happened or still happening globally and digitally as well as the innovative ways we have adapted through, It only reinforces our intention to present this artistic celebration of the Lagos Fringe as a symbol of our continued resilience especially within the creative communities.

This year, we want the work, performances, artists and the outlook of the festival to reflect the hybrid nature of the festival where 50% of the experience will be in the digital space and 50% will be physical interactions with social distancing measures in place. We are also working round the clock to design our online presence to reflect a more interactive and exciting view from the live venues so it is not monotonous and static in presentation”

The festival partners for this edition include; Goethe Institut, Freedom Park and Orijin with support from the United States Consulate General.

Lagos Fringe has grown in the number of performances, as well as in the size of participants and audience engagement since its launch in 2018. In November 2018 &2019, the festival held for 8 days and 6 days respectively, featuring over 156 shows in about 21 venues with a combined attendance of over 5500 people. The Lagos Fringe hashtag has over 85 million impressions on social media. A feat they hope to double in the coming weeks.