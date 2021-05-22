Eberechukwu Nwizu, who wormed her way into the hearts of movie lovers after winning the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show season 3, is not giving up on marriage despite having a child out of wedlock.

“Motherhood is a crown; only the strongest will survive. However, I welcome marriage. But the major challenge is for me to make time to get married. My relationship goal is putting God first, then everything else follows; including money, beauty, time management, sex and strength of character,” she told Saturday Sun.

The Lagos State University graduate of Philosophy also commended the rate at which female filmmakers are taking over the industry, churning out international standard movies. “Female filmmakers in Nigeria are expressing their God-given talent and skills at the top level, and creating their niche. Before, no one gave them the opportunity. But now, you can’t deny that they know what they’re doing. For me, it’s a case of doing what you know how to do well, and the rest will fall into place naturally.