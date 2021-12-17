For top disc jockey, Patrick Imohiosen popular known as DJ Neptune, creating timeless music remains his priority, even as he is set to release a new video titled, Only Fan featuring Lojay and Zlatan.

Coming at a time when Nigerians are still savouring the groove from his smash single, Nobody featuring

Joeboy and Mr. Eazi, the award-winning DJ who has stretched his Greatness series further with his just-released Greatness 2.0 album, said the video, Only Fan would hit the airwaves soon.

According to DJ Neptune, “Nobody is already a year and half old. Trust me, it still sounds fresh. It is still competing with the hits today; that’s the magic of the song. That is the type of record I want to make. I want to create music that people can groove to in 10 years from now. There are other records like that including 9ice’s Gongo Aso, Olu Maintain’s Yahooze, 2Face’s African Queen and many others. That is my aim. I want to make timeless music”, he said.

The 31-year-old Edo indigene whose song, Nobody bagged two awards at the last Headies, promised to focus more on dropping of videos at the turn of the year. “We would keep churning out hits; we want to choke people with good music. I shall start working on the next album in January. I would focus more on dropping videos for the songs. Only Fan video would drop in a couple of days. We have taken off; we can’t crash land again,” he enthused.

DJ Neptune, who made inroads into the Nigerian music industry in 2001, said getting nominated and winning the Nigeria Entertainment Award (NEA) in America in 2009 was a confirmation that he made a right decision by choosing music as a career.

