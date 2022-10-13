From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Creation of Alternative to Irregular Migration and Human Trafficking (CAIMAT), in partnership with Ideal Development and Resource Centre (IDRC), yesterday, said a total of 450 persons have been targeted for its skill acquisitions programme.

Other partnering bodies include Bethshan Youth Organization (BYO), Initiative for Disability Empowerment with Accessibility and Support (IDEAS) and Edo State Child Protection Network (CPN),

Coordinator of CAIMAT, Saliu Aidorolo, disclosed this during the project presentation ceremony in Benin City.

He said the training which would last for two months is meant for those who are really in need of skill acquisitions and not those who are already engaged in one skill or the other.

“We just kicked off. You can see from the brochure we handed out, the project is 450 youths in Benin.

“When we say 450 youths, we mean those that need it, not students, not people who are already having skills and doing well, no. But those who actually need them because we have some support that go with it and that is why we are taking our time to tell every stakeholder, get us the right people and we are screening them so that what we give, we can get value for it.

“People actually need it and we know that they are abound in the society”, he said.

Aidorolo who said the project is founded by the European Union (EU), said the group has reserved 30 slots, out of the 450 for the Persons Living With Disability noting that it is obvious that most often, they are not included in the scheme of things in the country.

On the part of the chairman of Joint National Association of Persons With Disability (JONAPWD), Edo State chapter, Ann Ojugo, said persons living with disability are more vulnerable to be trafficked because they are not cared for in the society.

She appealed to CAIMAT to take their initiative to the rural areas where some of these persons are.