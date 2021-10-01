From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has described the creation of the state 25 years ago as “an unforgettable landmark and the most profound milestone’ in the history of the state.”

The Deputy Governor congratulated the people of the state on the occasion describing Ekiti as “a prominent state peopled by men and women of integrity who have contributed remarkably to the Nigerian federation.

The Deputy Governor in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, praised Governor Kayode Fayemi for bringing all-round development to Ekiti during his first term and his second term.

The Deputy Governor hailed Governor Fayemi for transforming Ekiti especially in the areas of construction of roads, building of model schools and reconstruction and renovation of old schools to boost school enrolment.

Egbeyemi also showered encomium on the Governor for attracting the youths to agriculture by empowering them to go into farming and the creation of nine new forest zones where exotic trees were planted.

The state’s number two citizens also praised the Governor for not only equipping existing hospitals but also building new structures in many hospitals in the state and equipping them.

The Deputy Governor further eulogised his boss for employing more than 1,000 teachers and facilitating training and retraining of teachers and civil servants to boost their capacity.

Egbeyemi hailed the contributions of Ekiti patriots which include traditional rulers, politicians, educationists, lawyers, top bureaucrats and community leaders who fought for five years before the creation of Ekiti State became a reality.

He noted that Ekiti State which was planted as a mustard seed has grown in leaps and bounds where Nigerians from other parts of the country have made their home.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that the creation of Ekiti State has opened new frontiers of political, social, economic, educational and infrastructural development which has enhanced the lives of its citizens and residents.

According to him, the creation of Ekiti State has given the people of the state at home and in Diaspora an indelible identity and honour that have conferred dignity and esteem on them.

Egbeyemi said the 25th anniversary of the creation of Ekiti State offers another opportunity for its people to reflect on where the journey started, where it has reached and what to do to reach a glorious destination.

The Deputy Governor called on the people of the state for more support for the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi which he said is determined to take Ekiti to higher pedestals of development.

