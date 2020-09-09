Creative and strategic financing remains very fundamental in the real estate investment and could help to reduce the challenge to access to housing.

In a statement sent to Daily Sun, a quintessential realtor and author, Melanie Dupuis, said, that she understands the ins and outs of building a business and of acquiring wealth through real estate but adds that creativity and financing form a hub around acquiring wealth in the estate sector.

Melanie and her husband Dave who are both into real estate investment, said, “we are Canadian investors and mentors who solely own all our 27 properties with 170+ units. We also started a mentoring program for those wishing to get started in the real estate industry. Mentees are buying properties within the first month of joining our program and have lifetime access to our mentoring program. I was able to quit my cushy job with pension and benefits to pursue my real estate career”.

With over 10 years’ experience in real estate investing, property ownership and management, I understand the ins and outs of building a business and of acquiring wealth through real estate. I am dedicated to helping others create their own financial, time and geographical freedoms. I’m a speaker and mentor throughout North America and have helped my mentees use creative and strategic financing to change their lives.”

The pair has been one of Canada’s most successful real estate professionals and have won numerous awards. In addition, the duo have amassed a large online following that has helped boost their status.

“My online presence is impressive, with over 40,000 followers. We have gotten an Academic Achievement Award, 2000, a Program Achievement Award, 2000, and a Board of Governors Award, 1999. We Solely own $15,000,000+ in real estate We also own an award winning Property Management company – Dupuis Properties, which has been rated numerous times Top 3 apartment to Rent and we have gotten 2019 Business of the Year Award.” Melanie stated.