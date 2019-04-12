Henry Akubuiro

Succour has finally come the way of students dropping out of school with the launch of The Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative programme on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019, in Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders in the private sector, as well as government, education, art and civil society.

Ensuring that all children have access to education has the potential to transform lives and is a vital component in building the human capacity that is central to the State, and the country’s future economic development. That informed why Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative was founded in 2018 by muralist, artist, educator and children’s book author, Polly Alakija, with co-founders Yemisi Mokuolu, Director, Hatch Ideas; and Damilola Emmanuel, Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), in partnership with Teach For Nigeria, LASWA, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Jackson, Etti & Edu (Legal & IP Advisors) and africapractice (Communications Advisors).

Five Cowries is an organisation that aims to offer an inclusive route to education that makes learning fun and improves school attendance and results by enhancing the quality and capacity of Arts Education and teaching skills in Lagos in order to have a positive impact on educational outcomes such as improved numeracy and literacy.

Speaking at the launch, Polly Alakija, Founder, The Five Cowries Initiative, said, “Creativity is the currency of the future. Our initiative aims to fuse the 3Rs (reading, writing, and arithmetic) with the “4Cs” Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration and Creativity, as we believe that a knowledge of how to use language creatively are vital tools in successful communication and collaboration. Five Cowries is working closely with Teach for Nigeria to increase teacher capacity.

Chairman Teach for Nigeria, Gbenga Oyebode, in response to questions about the partnership, said, “Teach for Nigeria focuses on education and leadership; our aim is to close the gaps around educational inequities. We understand the impact of our activities on beneficiaries’ lives and are always on the look-out for new approaches for sustainable impact, which is why this partnership with Five Cowries Initiative is important.”

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, MD, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), also explained, “This partnership with Five Cowries will open the minds of young and old to its significance and the need for maintenance of our waterways. The children’s artwork will be brought into our space and showcased through year-round art exhibitions and installations at Falomo Ferry Terminal, Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, Falomo Bridge underpass, Eko Bridge underpass and Elegbata Jetty, open to people to see the them.”

In addition to building teacher capacity, the Initiative has also established a range of opportunities for the work that the students produce, to be showcased both in Lagos and internationally.

Its 2019 theme “My Story of Water” is expected to encourage students to tell visual stories about water and sustainability in their environment. The Initiative will select 30 classes of students to produce artwork that gives the 1,800 participating pupils perspective on the importance of water in their daily lives.

The theme follows from its pilot project in 2017, “Flying Flotilla” in which students produced artwork on canoes; the installation was seen by 1.5 million visitors during its month-long display on the South Bank [London, UK]. This was followed by an installation of painted umbrellas telling stories that addressed various issues around rivers and our waterways, in 2018.

Sponsors of the Five Cowries Initiative include TY Danjuma Foundation, Zenith Bank, MTN Foundation, Sacvin Products and Kansai Plascon. The Initiative has also partnered with the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Thames Festival Trust (UK), Goethe-Institut (Nigeria), One World Sustainable Development (South Africa), Adobe Inc. and The Montessori Centre International.

Five Cowries Initiative will commence the first phase of the 2019 project in April, working with the children to design artworks that represent their experiences with water. These artworks will be showcased at SIWI World Water Week in Stockholm, in August; the Totally Thames Festival, in London, in September and an exhibition at the Five Cowries Lagos Ferry Terminal, in October. These activities will mark the beginning of the initiative’s four-year programme with LASWA.