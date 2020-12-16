Entertainment and creative sector is about to receive a huge boost, as Heritage Bank Plc has pledged to set aside N5billion as support funds to drive the industry and stimulate sustainable growth to the nation’s economy.

This was as the bank doled out the sum of N1million to Damilola Adeyemi, winner of an online give-away competition to celebrate the bank’s product, Ynspyre ambassador, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, which heralds the launch of the Ynspyre Account designed for talented young Nigerians in the different spectrum of the creative and entertainment industry.

Heritage Bank Chief Executive, Ifie Sekibo who affirmed the bank’s commitment to the development and growth of the nation’s creative sector, described it as the leeway to solving the unemployment problem occasioned by the prevailing adverse macro-economic environment.

Sekibo, at the presentation of the N1million cheque, said the development and growth of the entertainment industry will get as many people as possible involved as manufacturing, banking and other sectors cannot do it alone.

The bank, in statement, yesterday, signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo, assured “the entertainment industry is going to take a new leaf of life, with the Ynspyre platform; we are hoping to start with this and obviously it will grow to another level. You will see greater things in couple of months.”

Sekibo said the music industry has done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings and if more resources could be put into it, the country would be better for it.

Besides supporting individual artistes in the industry, the bank has also partnered with some organisers to perform and produce some entertainment shows.In similar manner, whilst confirming the N5 billion set aside for the creative sector and commending Heritage Bank for its numerous bold steps in supporting the industry.