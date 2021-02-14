From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A non- governmental organisation, Innovate4Africa is organising an innovation competition tagged Creativity Challenge (CATCH) among Niger Delta youths residing in Bayelsa and Rivers States.

Speaking on the launching of the programme, the sponsor, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) said it decided to back the programme based on its Corporate Social Responsibility to empower and improve the lives of citizens within its area of operations.

The Managing Director of the company, Henry Ajagbawa represented by the Manger Corporate Communications, Chioma Aniwe said PHED as a company would continue to support such initiative.

Said her: “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate that the PHED has the mandate to supply electricity in Akwa- Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states with the vision to be the number one electricity distribution company in Nigeria. As strategic partners for innovate Africa for the creativity challenge is a clear indication that beyond the distribution of electricity, PHED is determine to empower, and improve the lives of citizens within our franchise area

“Interestingly the quest for our direct involvement in this monumental project was too realistic to turn down because we are committed to our Corporate Social Responsibility policy which is key to our existence. Also we have confidence in the long and short term results of creativity challenge which is a veritable platform to harness the abundance of natural and human resource in the Niger Delta region. The new PHED is a company borne out of the need to be innovative and I employed all participants to leverage on this creativity challenge to emerge as innovators. Finally PHED would continue to support such laudable initiative to empower the future.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Innovate4Africa, Cyntia Isang explained that the competition is open to youths between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.

According to her interested participants can visit the competition website at www.innovate4Africa.com and submit a description of their ideas and innovative products between 13th of February to 3 rd of March.

She disclosed that five finalists would be selected from the entries received and the grand finale would hold on 22 nd March 2021.

Isang said the best two entries would win cash prizes of N1,000,000 and N500,000 respectively and also legal services by Deloitte Corporate Services Limited, investment facilitation and Research and Development funding opportunities.