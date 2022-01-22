By Vivian Onyebukwa

52 graduands of 2021 set of Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, Lagos, showcased their skills on the runway with models displaying what they learned during their trainings.

From casual wears to red carpet dresses, bridal fashion, men’s fashion, and even children’s fashion, all were displayed at the fashion show.

Different types of fabrics, such as ankara, aso-oke, adire and English fabrics, were used to creat beautiful styles.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Such designs with a fuse of English and African fabrics, were things to behold.

According to the CEO of Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, Rhoda Michaels, the fashion show is a platform for the graduands to launch their businesses. “The fashion show is usually held to help the students launch their brands, logos, and showcase the practical aspect of what they have learned, away from the theoretical aspects”.

However, not everyone that comes to the Institute gets certified to partake in the fashion shows. According to Michaels, it is a process.

Awards were given to some selected individuals and companies who have contributed in one way or the other to the growth of fashion industry in Nigeria. They include Chels Couture boss, Kiekie, President of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), Kola Quddus, and Lush Hair brand, among others.