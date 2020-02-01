Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, one of the foremost fashion academies in the country, have rolled out its 2019 graduands. The event, which took place at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, also witnessed a showcase of designs by the students. It was a celebration of fashion interpreters, creativity and ideas. They used both African prints and English fabrics to make different creative, elegant, classy collections in red carpet dresses, evening wears, casual, and native wears, for both children and adults.

Rhoda Michaels, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, has been in fashion for over 20 years. Her love for fashion motivated her to come into the industry. Her need for skilled hands to work with also provided her an opportunity to establish the training institute. “All you see today is about handwork. I went through tears. It goes beyond cutting and sewing. It is about your mind. It is more important to know who you are,” she said.

Awards were given to some individuals and companies for their contributions to the growth of fashion industry. Ugo Monye, the Creative Director of Ugo Monye, a contemporary men’s fashion company, received an award for his distinct ability in changing the narratives in fashion. He admonished the students after receiving his award. “Think outside the box. Designers are innovators, and creators. With this today, you can’t be broke. You don’t need to borrow money from individuals or banks except you want to expand to international level. I saw a lot of creativity in your designs.”Other awardees include Vilisco, and BellaNaija, for their outstanding contributions to the growth of fashion industry.