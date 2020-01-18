Creativity and style were at their best at the fifth edition of “Genesis Fashion Show” held in Lagos. It is an annual fashion event by the teens’ ministry of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish. The theme of this year’s show is, “Dominate”, and it was specifically organized to address indecent dressing among teenagers in the society while showcasing trendy, decent, and classy designs from teenage designers in the country.

The fashion show was also aimed at building the youth for the future through decent dressing. Ten teenagers participated in the fashion show. They include 19-year-old Stanley Gospel of MekeyArt Casual, 14-year-old Oluwatamilore Edun of Tamz By Tote Fashion, 18-year-old Irene Jidemma Moemeka whose fashion line is called Irenestars Couture, Thelma Elendu, of Thelma Elendu Fashions, who is 15 years, 17-year-old Kamil Sanni of Santane Studios, and Oyintare Kantu of Kantu fashion, who is 19 years.

These young designers showcased different styles in ankara, and English fabrics. Trendy styles such as cold shoulder, palazzo pants, jump suit, ankara and lace combo in different styles, were on the runway by beautiful teenage models.

It was a keenly conteted event with some prominent Nigerian designers as judges. They include President of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria, Funmi Ajila, Ejiro Amos Tafari, Kiki Okewale, and Princess Kelechi Ogene.

In the end, Stanley Gospel of Mekey Art Fashion, came first, Thelma Elendu took the second position, while Santane Studios clinched the 3rd. Each of them went home with mouth-watering prize. First prize was N250,000, second got N150,000, and the third prize was N100,000, while the rest got N50,000 each. All the models got an amazing gifts Tehila Records.

Expressing his joy, the first winner, Stanley Gospel, said he was motivated to go into fashion by his elder brother whose designs he used to admire. He hopes to fully go into fashion business and become one of the notable designers in the world.