Creativity, uniqueness, our selling points, says Oil Money Records Boss

Business tycoon and Event Management magnate, Alafaa Kariboye Igbo, known in the entertainment world as Oil Money is not resting on his oars.

Heeding the advice of need to diversify investment portfolio, he set up Oil Money Records earlier this year with the primary aim of promoting all genre of music within and outside the shores of the country.

For him however, venturing into the ever dynamic world of music transcend just the need to rake in income from yet another source.

According to him, the label would simply go out in search of musical stars with creative energies and give them the platform to tell their stories in a unique way.

Barring his mind before a select team of entertainment editors recently, Oil Money underscored the mileage of the record label this way: “We signed artistes for their uniqueness and creativity.

“We will be pushing all genres of music, all that matter is the uniqueness and creativity of the artistes. We hope to have made at least five superstars in the entertainment industry in the next five to 10 years.”

Less than a year old, the label has already set out to leave its imprint in the sand of time, following the signing of two budding artistes; who within a short time, are now the talk of the town.

According to Oil Money, the label which became operational in March 2021 already has two artists on its platform.

“We have Jaydboy and Clova Fresh. But as time goes on, more artistes will sign on to the label,” he said.

Setting up Oil Money Records in 2021, the United Kingdom-based business magnate says there is more in the offing I’m the months and years ahead.

“There is more to come. It’s just a matter of time, other plans are on the way and will soon mature and unravelled,” Oil Money hinted.

