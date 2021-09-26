By Christopher Oji

A creditor, Oluchi Okoye (aka Paca) has been arrested by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station for tying his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake over unpaid N4.6m debt. The police rescued the victim, who lives in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes between September 22 and 23, 2021.

“According to the suspect, he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

“The arrest of the suspect was made possible following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

“Following the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspect should be transferred to the command’s tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

Police Commissioner warned people against taking the laws into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

