Steve Agbota

As part of strategy for poverty reduction, social well-being and sustainable economic growth, CreditPro Business Support Services Limited and 30 female small business owners will train 30 women startups on entrepreneurship programmes at the Access Bank hub.

The program is aimed at further entrenching entrepreneurship in Nigeria by supporting female entrepreneurs for 12 months, within which period they would have stabilised their businesses on the path of growth. At the end of the 12 months training, the 30 female small business owners will have opportunity to access up to N2 million as start-up capital.

Speaking at a Female Founders Accelerators Conference in Lagos, in commemoration of Women Entrepreneurs Day organised by Metro Women, in partnership with Creditpro Limited, the founder, Mrs. Chinenye Nnoli, said women were true agents of change whose innovations can lift communities and the nation.

Mrs. Nnoli said its Business Accelerator for women-led small and growing businesses and invited applications for its inaugural batch of 30 ventures, saying 30 startups were carefully chosen from over 500 applications to undergo training. Mrs. Nnoli said getting involved in business would help women gain valuable knowledge and experience to escape the poverty trap. She said with this in mind, government and the private sector should focus on giving business training and aid to women interested in entrepreneurship.

She said the country needs a business environment that enhances women entrepreneurs’ access to capital through innovative financing mechanisms, saying tackling the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs would require innovative approaches, including innovative financing mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, Creditpro Business Support Services Limited, Mr. Sola Adeyiga, said his organisation was delighted to have the opportunity to champion the capacity-building of women entrepreneurs.