Steve Agbota

CreditPRO Business Support Services Limited, a licensed money lender company focusing on supporting SME businesses through innovative working capital solutions, is supporting its SME customers through the “Customer of the Month” initiative.

The company visited the winner of the September edition, Mr. Ishola Oladoyin, the CEO of Ladoyin Global Trade & Investment Ltd (Ladoyin Foods), to present his award and other gifts.

Speaking at the presentation, the Head of Business at CreditRPO, Mr. Dayo Ayanwale, said the idea behind the initiative was to support thriving SME businesses as well as to reward good credit behaviour.

His words: “SMEs are the bedrock of every economy. They need structured support system for them to survive in this harsh economic climate. Customer of the Month initiative is one of the ways we are supporting our SME customers.”

The Head of Strategy & Communication, Mrs. Abisola Abiola, enumerated the benefits accruing to the customer of the month, which include: free marketing and promotion of the SME’s products and services, free website design, mentorship and advisory services where required, adding that the SME will also be able to attract loans from CreditPRO at a lower rate and with less stringent conditions as compared to other customers.

Meanwhile, CEO of Ladoyin Global Trade & Investment Ltd, Mr. Ishola Oladoyin, in his appreciation said: “Though I was initially skeptical to get a loan from any finance house due to the negative experiences people have shared, his experience with CreditPRO has been very remarkable. The working capital support I have received so far from the company has helped in scaling my food packaging businesses.”