By Steve Agbota

CreditPRO Business Support Services Ltd., a money lending business, which focuses on providing flexible working capital finances to SMEs businesses, has won two industry awards this December.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the SME- focused money lender was recognised by Delta Business School, an accredited business school based in Warri, Delta State and Institute of Credit Administration, the foremost professional credit body in Nigeria.

Delta Business School recognised CreditPRO with the award of Africa’s Best in SME Lending of the year 2020 in Lagos. In his remarks, the Chairman of the award committee and an Executive Director at the School, O.C Akpotohwo, said that, “CreditPRO was recognised for this award because of its unwavering commitment to supporting SME businesses in Nigeria though flexible working capital loans.”

Also, the Institute of Credit Administration recognised the MD of CreditPRO, Mr. Sola Adeyiga, with the award of Credit Business Integrity of the year 2020.

This year’s event, themed Nigeria Credit Industry Award 2020, was conducted virtually via Zoom, recently due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Institute awarded top credit professionals in Nigeria with different categories of awards such as Credit Business Integrity, Credit Management Director, Credit Professional, Credit Manager and Outstanding Credit Bureau Director of the year 2020. In his remark, the registrar of the institute, Prof. Chris Onalo, congratulated and felicitated with the recipients of the awards, stating that they have really worked hard during the year to merit the prestigious awards.

Meanwhile, Adeyiga said the awards, which came barely 15 months after the business was formed, are a testament to the value which the company is creating in the SME space in Nigeria. He explained that the SME sector is an integral sector in every economy and, as such, it must be supported to thrive, adding that if the Federal Government wants to really build the economy and the GDP, it should focus more on alleviating the various systemic challenges currently bedeviling the MSME business owners in the country such as access to finance and poor infrastructure, import/export gridlock, difficulties in accessing foreign exchange etc.