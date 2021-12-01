Creditswitch, a company committed to providing the best of VAS Aggregator services in the Telecom and IT industry space in Nigeria, has won Unified VAS Solutions Provider of the Year award.

The award was conferred on Creditswitch at 2021 edition of the prestigious Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) held in Lagos.

The company’s world class technical infrastructure and resources enables it to be the most preferred VAS provider for various businesses within the country and beyond.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Creditswitch has flexible business model, the technology and expertise and serves B2B and B2C customers from different verticals at the same time.

Its solutions and services are suitable for but not limited to business sectors such as Banking, Utility Service Providers, Insurance, Microfinance, Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Service Aggregators and Lottery Companies etc.

While conferring the highly coveted award on Creditswitch, Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists, said that the company led by Tayo Adigun (CEO), has distinguished itself in the industry with most of the solutions and services geared towards financial institutions.

“During the judges’ evaluation process, Creditswitch was found to be committed to providing solutions with security as a top priority. This is critical, particularly in the era of massive cyber breaches.

“By default, the company’s solutions and services empower the customers to expand their service offerings in the market and also offer them a competitive advantage, which ultimately results in their business growth. So, they are honoured with NTITA as a peck in the back to do more!,” he said.

Speaking immediately after receiving the award, Mr. Tayo Adigun, the Chief Executive Officer of Creditswitch, thanked the organisers of NTITA for recognizing the company’s resilience in offering bespoke services in the industry.

He said that Creditswitch will continue to serve the customers with utmost dedication.

NTITA 2021, Nigeria’s most prized IT and Telecom event, operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .