After a reported interest by Bologna, another Serie A club, Cremonese is looking in the direction of signing defender William Troost-Ekong.

Newly promoted Cremonese is desperate to seal up a leaky defence that has so far let in nine goals in four matches and Ekong could be one of the players they are considering to bring in as a result.

Cremonese is working round the clock in the final hours to sign Ekong, who is surplus to requirements at English Championship side Watford, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The club believes his time with Udinese also in Serie A before he left for England will come in handy as they fight for survival in the Italian top flight.

Di Marizio reported Ekong fits the bill, as he is a tall defender with good physical attributes, who can cope with the physicality in Serie A.

The 28-year-old central defender made 17 Premier League appearances with Watford last season, before his place in the starting XI in the second half of the campaign.